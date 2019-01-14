Manny Machado Offered MASSIVE Deal With This MLB Team. But He’s Not Taking It … Yet

Major League Baseball superstar Manny Machado was offered a mammoth contract with a Chicago-based team Sunday, and Bryce Harper may not be too happy about it.

According to a Monday report per ESPN’s MLB insider Jeff Passan, Machado was offered an eight-year contract with the Chicago White Sox, but could be “compelled to go even longer,” depending on the terms and conditions. (RELATED: This Update On Bryce Harper And Manny Machado Playin For Philly Will Put Your Brain In A Pretzel)

“The Chicago White Sox have offered Manny Machado an eight-year deal and could be compelled to go even longer, league sources tell ESPN. The Phillies remain in on him as their Bryce Harper pursuit heats up. The latest on the biggest free agents,” Passan tweeted late Sunday night.

But this deal is far from ordinary. The White Sox rarely give out contracts of this magnitude; the largest contract in the team’s history was Jose Abreu’s, which went for six years and $68 million. But Chicago’s willingness to court Machado with big numbers may have something to do with the fact that the Philadelphia Phillies are also in heavy pursuit of the shortstop, and reportedly willing to pay “stupid” money to land a star.

If the White Sox really want to land Machado, however, they’ve got to be willing to write a fat check. The 26-year-old phenom could fetch up to $400 million in his next contract, so whichever team manages to sign him better have a balanced check book.

