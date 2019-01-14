Trump Team Reportedly Rejected Mueller Request For POTUS Interview

President Donald Trump’s attorneys rejected a request from special counsel Robert Mueller in recent weeks for a sit-down interview with the Republican, according to CNN.

The request was made after Nov. 20, 2018, when Trump’s lawyers responded in writing to a list of questions from Mueller, who is investigating possible collusion with Russia as well as obstruction of justice.

Trump’s legal team and the special counsel have been at a standstill on the issue of an in-person interview for around five weeks, CNN reports.

“Mueller is not satisfied,” one source told the network.

It is unclear what the development means for the Mueller probe, which is widely considered to be in its final phase. Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for Trump on the Russia investigation, has said that an interview with Trump would occur “over my dead body.” (RELATED: NBC: Mueller Could Submit Final Report By The Middle Of February)

Trump’s team maintains that a follow-up interview with Trump is not necessary. The rejection could open the door to Mueller compelling Trump to appear for an interview through a subpoena. That move would likely touch off a bitter legal battle between the White House and Mueller’s team.

