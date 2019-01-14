Trump Rejects Sen. Graham’s Deal To Reopen The Government

President Donald Trump is rejecting a proposed deal by Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham to reopen the government for three weeks while lawmakers reach a consensus on funding for border security.

Graham suggested on “Fox News Sunday” that the government should be reopened temporarily while negotiations continue. If those negotiations don’t satisfy the president’s request for border wall funding, Graham offered, Trump could declare a national emergency to build the wall.

The president declined to entertain Graham’s idea while speaking with reporters Monday on the South Lawn of the White House.

“That was the suggestion that Lindsey made but I did reject it, yes,” Trump asserted. “I want to get it solved. I don’t want to just delay it. I want to get it solved.”

Trump previously scoffed at the idea that he should reopen the government amid negotiations, during an Oval Office meeting last week.

ABC’s Jon Karl asked if Trump would consider reopening some government agencies to assist furloughed government workers, but the president asserted that he would be unable to make a deal if he did so. (RELATED: Report: Trump Rebukes Mulvaney During Shutdown Negotiations)

“If you would do that, you should never be in this position because you would never get anything done,” Trump said.

The government shutdown has now entered its fourth week as Republicans and Democrats have failed to reach a spending deal regarding immigration.

