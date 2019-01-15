These Travel Accessories Will Prepare You For Your Next Great Adventure

2019 is just beginning. How will you spend yours? If you are like me, you are already dreaming of your next adventure. I love to travel! Sometimes, it’s just to hit the beach and other times it’s to learn about a new country. If you are planning to travel in 2019, here are a few items that might make your trip a little easier.

You need a passport to go anywhere. One of my biggest fears is losing mine. Consider purchasing a case to safely house your important travel documents. Amazon has this Leminimo case on sale for $12.90. It normally retails for $19.

Leminimo Leather Marble Passport Cover Passport Holder With RFID Blocking – Marble Print Passport Case Travel Wallet on sale for $12.90

Leminimo also has a travel tag, to ensure your luggage belongs to you. They’re really cute and practical! You can even get the travel tag to match your passport holder. This one is only $11.90.

Leminimo Leather Luggage Tag Bag Tag – Marble Luggage Tag — $11.90

Maybe you’d prefer a travel accessory with a zipper closure. If so, IntiPal RFID has a waterproof blocking wallet that will meet your needs. It holds 2 passports, plane tickets, up to 12 cards and has a removable wristlet carrying strap all for only $13.99.

IntiPal RFID Blocking Passport Wallet – Waterproof Document Organizer Credit Card Travel Wallet, Family Passport Holder with Removable Wristlet Strap — $13.99

Check out these items off Amazon and start planning your next adventure today!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

Follow Jack on Twitter

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.