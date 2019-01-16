Remember The ‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl? She’s About To CASH In Promoting This Product

Danielle Bregoli, better known as the “Cash Me Outside” girl who went viral for her appearance on “Dr. Phil,” is cashing in on yet another lucrative deal.

Bregoli, who’s now got a record deal, $40,000 veneers, and almost 16 million Instagram followers, is being paid $900,000 to endorse a makeup line for six months, according to a TMZ report published Wednesday. (RELATED: Remember The ‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl? She Just Spent A Sickening Amount Of Money On This Body Part)

View this post on Instagram magic with the ratchet make these biches disappear #babyfacesavage A post shared by Bhad Bhabie (@bhadbhabie) on Jan 11, 2019 at 3:18pm PST

You read that right. She’s getting paid almost a million dollars just to say she likes a product for half of a year.

View this post on Instagram can’t fuck wit these hoes cuz they messy by @bonnienichoalds A post shared by Bhad Bhabie (@bhadbhabie) on Nov 8, 2018 at 1:51pm PST

Bregoli, or ‘Bhad Bhabie,’ as she goes by onstage, signed a deal with CopyCat Beauty this month, according to TMZ. She’s expected to subtly promote the brand on her social media accounts. In turn, she’ll get $900,000 out of the deal and a portion of the sales that the company makes. If things go well, she could extend the deal for three years. She may also get her own line of makeup down the road.

This is hardly the first celebrity makeup line. Rihanna founded the wildly successful Fenty Beauty line back in 2017. Kylie Jenner made almost a billion dollars with Kylie Cosmetics, and Kim Kardashian West is following in line with her own KKW Beauty.

It’s a crowded space but if anyone can make it, it’s gotta be Danielle Bregoli.

