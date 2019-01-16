Ex-Lions Player Allegedly Beats The Heck Out Of Man Accused Of Peeping On Daughter

William Davis | Contributor

Former Detroit Lions defensive back Tony Beckham beat up a man who he said was found masturbating outside his 15-year-old daughter’s window.

Beckham, who now resides in Palm Beach, Florida, made what was surely one of the most satisfying tackles of his life, more than a decade after his retirement. Beckham reportedly found the man fondling himself in the bushes at 6:40 a.m. EST Monday morning. (RELATED: Uber Driver Confesses To Murdering Six People, Says Devil Figure On The App Controlled Him)


“I waited for a second and I looked again,” Beckham told WPFB-TV in West Palm Beach. “And I see a white male and he’s standing by my window and he’s trying to get a better position.”

Police arrested 48-year-old Geoffrey Cassidy for the indecent act Monday.


After realizing what was happening, Beckham approached Cassidy and had a “good conversation” with him that ended with Cassidy having multiple broken bones in his face, as well as a black eye.

A fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin-Stout, Beckham played six seasons in the NFL. He played for the Tennessee Titans from 2002-2005 and the Lions during the 2006 and 2007 season.

