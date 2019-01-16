Woman Facing Charges For Eagles Loss Meltdown, Putting Dog In The Microwave

Every once and a while, you hear a story about people taking sports a little too seriously and it makes you scrunch your face in disbelief, questioning whether we’re going to make it as a society.

You know the face I’m talking about:

Today, that story comes to us from none other than Pennsylvania. You guessed it. We’re talking an Eagles fan. Taking things too far. I know, shocker.

Kirsten J. Gaskins of Philadelphia found herself in a heap of trouble Sunday night after the Eagles were gruesomely defeated by the New Orleans Saints. It wasn’t pretty. The Eagles were up by 14 in the first quarter and somehow let their handsome lead slip away into Neverland. Gaskins really wanted the Eagles to win this one, so after the final score was confirmed, she had a stage 5 meltdown. (RELATED: Kevin Durant Pokes Fun At His Court-Side Meltdown In Hilarious Fashion)

Gaskins allegedly attacked her girlfriend. She hit her in the face multiple times and wrestled her down to the floor, then put their white Pomeranian in the microwave.

Fortunately, the microwave was not turned on. However, police say the microwave was far too small to hold the dog and it cut off most of the dog’s air supply.

Gaskins was arrested and charged with simple assault, harassment, cruelty to animals and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was, however, released on $20,000 bail.

This definitely isn’t the greatest look for Philly…after a roller coaster season, maybe a break from the madness is exactly what we need this offseason.

