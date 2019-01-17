Dez Bryant Pumps Up The Dallas Stars

Dez Bryant recently paid the Dallas Stars a visit.

Bryant hasn’t taken a single snap of football all season, and his year came to an end after getting hurt while with the New Orleans Saints.

Well, he’s still finding ways to keep himself busy. I found myself scrolling through Twitter last night, and found a post from BroBible about Bryant hyping up the Stars on Tuesday night. I thought I was reading something wrong.

Why would Dez Bryant be with the Dallas Stars? The answer is that I have no idea, but the video didn’t disappoint. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments You Might Have Missed From The NFL Divisional Playoff Games)

I don’t know why but I find the fact that Dez Bryant is hanging around with NHL players to be incredibly entertaining. Honestly, I have no idea why.

There’s just nothing about the former Cowboys receiver that indicates he should be involved with hockey, but there he was just getting the boys amped up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dez Bryant (@dezbryant) on Jan 15, 2019 at 5:49pm PST

Maybe he can pursue a career commentating NHL games like our guy Snoop if he never plays football again. Now, that would be internet gold.

Dez Bryant on the mic during a brawl would be incredible. The NHL should ink him to a deal, and then they can write me a check later for the glorious idea.