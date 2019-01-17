Here’s Who Will Perform The National Anthem At This Year’s Super Bowl

The Super Bowl LIII national anthem performer has been announced, and it looks like the show is shaping up to be a good one.

According to the NFL and CBS, which is the network carrying this year’s Super Bowl, Gladys Knight will perform the national anthem ahead of kickoff. (RELATED: Maroon 5 Confirms That They’ll Play The Super Bowl Halftime Show With Travis Scott And Big Boi)

Gladys Knight to sing national anthem at Super Bowl LIIIhttps://t.co/FaGIU3J3EV pic.twitter.com/lzPh2KCcXF — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 17, 2019

Knight has won seven Grammy Awards over the course of her career, including Best R&B Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals for her hit song, “Midnight Train To Georgia.” The so-called “Empress of Soul” was mostly active in her career from the 1960s to the 1980s, producing hit after hit, including “That’s What Friends Are For” and “Neither One of Us (Wants to Be the First to Say Goodbye)”. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996.

“I am proud to use my voice to unite and represent our country in my hometown of Atlanta,” she said in a statement, per CBS. “The NFL recently announced their new social justice platform Inspire Change, and I am honored to be a part of its inaugural year.”

Super Bowl LIII will take place Feb. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

