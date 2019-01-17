Obama’s Border Patrol Chief Slams Liberal Pundits For ‘Dismissing Facts’

WATCH:

The former Border Patrol Chief under former President Barack Obama is calling out liberal pundits for “dismissing facts” when discussing the border crisis that some are calling “manufactured.”

Mark Morgan, who was asked to step down from his position as President Donald Trump’s administration took over in January of 2017, is still defending Trump’s effort to better secure the border and build the wall.

“I see a lot of the pundits talking and they have never been to the border, and they never talk to the experts, and they’re absolutely dismissing the facts,” said Morgan.

He also admitted to laughing out loud when he saw video of CNN’s Jim Acosta walking near the U.S.-Mexico border in McAllen, Texas where he inadvertently made the case for the construction of a border wall. (RELATED: Retired California Cop: ‘It’s Time for Officers to Stand Up Against Sanctuary Policies’)

