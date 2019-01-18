Alabama Releases Powerful Tribute To Jalen Hurts After He Transfers To Oklahoma

Alabama released an awesome tribute video for Jalen Hurts on Thursday night.

Hurts recently announced that he would be leaving the Crimson Tide for Oklahoma, and it’s clear Alabama appreciates the hell out of what he did for the program.

That was obvious from the video they released. Give it a watch below.

I really do hope Hurts has all the success in the world with the Sooners because he does seem like such a legit dude.

He had a great time with the Crimson Tide, and won a ton of games for them. There’s no question about that at all. (RELATED: What Does Jalen Hurts Transferring To Oklahoma Mean For College Football?)

He was a beast for them, despite the fact he eventually got benched for Tua Tagovailoa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Hurts (@thefuture_____2) on Nov 17, 2018 at 6:37pm PST

As one Alabama fan told me, the Tide will be sad to see him go, but they think he made the best decision for himself.

Welcome to the world of college football. Now, go out there and kill it, Jalen.