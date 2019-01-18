CNN Guest: BuzzFeed ‘Got Their Brains Kicked In’ By Mueller’s Team

CNN guest and radio host Ben Ferguson said Friday that BuzzFeed News “got their brains kicked in” by the Special Counsel’s office over their disputed report on President Donald Trump.

BuzzFeed News reported on Thursday night that former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen told Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s prosecutors that the president had directed him to lie about a potential Trump Tower deal in Moscow during the 2016 election. (RELATED: Mueller’s Office Disputes BuzzFeed’s Report)

Mueller’s office issued a rare statement disputing BuzzFeed’s reporting on Friday:

“BuzzFeed’s description of specific statements to the Special Counsel’s Office, and characterization of documents and testimony obtained by this office, regarding Michael Cohen’s Congressional testimony are not accurate.”

Ferguson did not hold back on trashing BuzzFeed during a CNN interview shortly after the statement dropped.

WATCH:

CNN contributor Joan Walsh declined to “jump to say that [BuzzFeed] did something wrong” because their journalists have a “good track record,” but Ferguson scoffed at the idea that the news outlet should get the benefit of the doubt.

“Two things here: BuzzFeed is not a serious news organization, they shouldn’t be treated as such moving forward,” Ferguson said. “This is embarrassing they put this out there.”

“To try to defend BuzzFeed, I think, is ridiculous,” he added.

Walsh contested, “BuzzFeed is an excellent news organization.”

“Well, you can say that, but they just got their brains kicked in by the Special Counsel’s office,” Ferguson asserted.

