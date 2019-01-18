Celebrate Kelly Rohrbach’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks

It’s Kelly Rohrbach’s birthday on Saturday.

In honor of the 29-year-old actress' day, we scoured the internet to find her most unforgettable looks on the red carpet and stage to date.

Born in Greenwich, Connecticut, the "Rush" star got her first big breaks in the entertainment business when she landed a few small roles on hit TV shows like "Two and a Half Men" in 2013 and "Rizzoli and Isles" from 2013-2014.

She then got the opportunity to model for the coveted Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine and appeared in the 2015 issue of the annual swimsuit magazine, being named the "Rookie Of The Year."

During her career, she's appeared on the small screen a handful of times. But it wasn't until she scored one of the female leads in the movie reboot of the popular 90's TV show "Baywatch," alongside such stars as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Zac Efron, that Rohrbach's career really took off and she became a worldwide celebrity.

Most recently she's also appeared on Comedy Central's show "Broad City."

Here's to hoping 2019 is going to be one of her greatest years ever. Happy Birthday, Kelly!