Wade Phillips Jokes About His Son’s Relationship With Rams Coach Sean McVay

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips recently had a great joke about his son Wes.

Phillips jokingly told the media Thursday, “Wes is a young offensive coach who knows Sean McVay, if anyone is looking for a head coach.”

I mean, it’s funny but it’s also kind of true. At this point, I think people who have ever served McVay a beer might start getting NFL looks.

The Rams head coach is the hottest commodity in the sport right now, and everybody he’s ever spoken to seems to be getting interviews. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments You Might Have Missed From The NFL Divisional Playoff Games)

Now, there’s no guarantee any of the people connected to him will pan out at all, but I think we all agree the McVay impact is very real.

As for McVay in the immediate future, he has a game against the New Orleans Saints on the horizon this Sunday. If he’s able to whip them, and get to the Super Bowl, then you can really expect people to try to copy his template.

Hell, they might never hire a coach above the age of 40 in the NFL again.

It should be fun to see how many more coaches get hired because of McVay’s very quick success with the Rams. My guess is that it’ll be a lot.

