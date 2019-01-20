‘Poisoning Young Minds’: Democratic Rep Wants To Ban Teens From Wearing MAGA Hats, Says He Was Joking

House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth called for banning teens from wearing Make America Great Again (MAGA) hats after a video circulated on social media of an encounter between some Kentucky high school boys and an American Indian group after the March for Life rally Friday.

After facing criticism on Twitter, he mentioned it was an “obvious joke.”

“I am calling for a total and complete shutdown of teenagers wearing MAGA hats until we can figure out what is going on,” Yarmuth posted Sunday on Twitter. “They seem to be poisoning young minds.”

I am calling for a total and complete shutdown of teenagers wearing MAGA hats until we can figure out what is going on. They seem to be poisoning young minds. [1/2] https://t.co/yq5bLd4kE2 — Rep. John Yarmuth (@RepJohnYarmuth) January 20, 2019

Yarmuth, a Democratic representative from Kentucky, also blamed President Donald Trump for the allegedly negative behavior displayed in a separate tweet.

“The conduct we saw in this video is beyond appalling, but it didn’t happen in a vacuum,” another tweet by the chairman said. “This is a direct result of the racist hatred displayed daily by the President of the United States who, sadly, some mistake for a role model.”

The conduct we saw in this video is beyond appalling, but it didn’t happen in a vacuum. This is a direct result of the racist hatred displayed daily by the President of the United States who, sadly, some mistake for a role model. [2/2] — Rep. John Yarmuth (@RepJohnYarmuth) January 20, 2019

His language mocked Trump’s own rhetoric, as the then-candidate used “total and complete shutdown” when referring to Muslim individuals entering the U.S. in 2015 until lawmakers could come to a solution to issues he cited at the time. Trump also uses the word “sadly” often.

The President’s fans seem far more upset by my (obvious) joke about banning hats than they were when the President said literally the same thing about banning actual human beings. Go figure. pic.twitter.com/v0qAXoyD5N — Rep. John Yarmuth (@RepJohnYarmuth) January 20, 2019

And if there was any question, I am a passionate supporter of the 1st Amendment. I will always defend the right to wear MAGA hats. Just not the un-American policies they represent. — Rep. John Yarmuth (@RepJohnYarmuth) January 20, 2019

Yarmuth’s response comes after a video of Covington Catholic High School boys were seen chanting as American Indian Nathan Phillips was banging a drum. The kids were wearing MAGA hats.

A person recording one of the videos said the boy face-to-face with Phillips appeared to be smiling while others allegedly mocked the American Indian prayer, CNN reported.

Phillips said he was trying to escape from the group.

“What the young man was doing was blocking my escape,” Phillips said, according to CNN. “I wanted to leave.”

Many condemned the behavior, but critics pointed out the video was not given in the full context. A nearly two-hour YouTube video shows Phillips approaching the students.

WATCH:

Here is a video clearly showing that Nathan Phillips approached the students. On the basis of the evidence we now have, I believe that people who issued categorical and one-sided condemnations of the students should retract and apologize. pic.twitter.com/GxmXcMuQgC — Matthew Schmitz (@matthewschmitz) January 20, 2019

This Native American / MAGA kids incident is a dangerous warning to all of us. It’s a video where literally nothing happens yet all of these people are freaking out like the world is ending. Very few people care about the truth they just want to be angry. — Tim Pool (@Timcast) January 20, 2019

The Diocese of Covington along with the high school issued an apology to Phillips on Saturday.

“The matter is being investigated and we will take appropriate action, up to and including expulsion,” the statement said. (RELATED: Federal Employees Told To Leave The MAGA Hats And Resist T-Shirts At Home)

Yarmuth did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment. The school could not be reached for comment.

