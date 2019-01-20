Tom Brady Releases Incredible AFC Championship Hype Video

Your first name

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady dropped a hype video for the ages Sunday morning.

The Pats will facedown the Chiefs tonight, and it should be an epic game between the two powerhouse teams.

However, judging from Brady’s video, the Chiefs might not have a snowball’s chance in hell of winning. You can check it out below. Prepare to get chills.

View this post on Instagram If you happen to be lucky… A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 20, 2019 at 6:08am PST

Okay, who’s ready to run through a damn wall right now? There’s not a concrete barrier on the planet capable of stopping you after watching that video.

I don’t care if you hate or love the Patriots. I honestly don’t care at all. You simply have to admit that the video above from Brady is awesome. (RELATED: Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady Releases Hype Video Featuring 50 Cent Song)

It was chilling, exciting and should have everybody amped for a great day of football. There’s no other way to describe it, and I don’t want to be friends with anybody who disagrees.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 10, 2019 at 2:51pm PST

Make sure to tune in tonight on CBS at 6:40 p.m. EST to catch all the action. It’s going to be an incredible night of action.

Let’s get after it!