NFL Conference Championship Games Put Up Massive Television Ratings

The NFL got some outstanding television ratings Sunday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Patriots win over the Chiefs on CBS got a rating of 31.2, which means roughly 31.2 percent of households with televisions watch the game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots) on Jan 21, 2019 at 6:17am PST

The Rams’ shocking victory over the Saints posted a rating of 27.1 on Fox. That was a minor dip from the 2018 NFC championship game, which got a rating of 27.3. (RELATED: The Patriots Will Face The Rams In The Super Bowl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams) on Jan 20, 2019 at 3:44pm PST

The NFL simply has to be loving these numbers. There’s no other way to look at it. The league was spiraling out of control a couple years ago, and now the ratings are through the roof.

Hate on Goodell all you want, but he figured out a way to save what some thought was a sinking ship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots) on Jan 20, 2019 at 7:28pm PST

This upcoming Super Bowl is also going to get a ton of eyeballs on it. You’ve got Brady against the young Los Angeles Rams. You’ve got Bill Belichick vs. Sean McVay. The stakes couldn’t be higher!

The NFL must be so happy with this matchup. Let’s get after it in the Super Bowl. Sound off in the comments with your prediction for the game.

I can’t wait to see what happens.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter