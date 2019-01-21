Watch The Trailer For The Upcoming Movie ‘The Man Who Killed Hitler And Then The Bigfoot’

Your first name

The new movie “The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot” looks incredible.

The plot of the movie, according to IMDB, is, “A legendary American war veteran is recruited to hunt a mythical creature.”

Does that sound awesome to you? It sure as hell does to me and this “legendary” vet is played by Sam Elliott and appears to assassinate Hitler. I’m not sure how much cooler this movie could get. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

You can watch the trailer below. It’s outstanding.

How cool does this movie look? First, Sam Elliott shot Hitler and then he’s going to hunt down Bigfoot.

Sign me up right this second! I can’t wait.

There’s no official release date for this movie just yet, but I am keeping my eyes peeled. There is zero shot that I miss anything with this plot.

Check back for more updates when we have them, and just keep thinking about how awesome this film will be.

Can’t wait!