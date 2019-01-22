Bret Baier Shares Details Of Car Accident

Fox News anchor Bret Baier addressed the car accident he and his family were in Monday morning during the conclusion of his show Tuesday night.

“Finally tonight, I don’t usually give advice but I think everyone should count your blessings. My family is tonight. My wife Amy and sons Paul and Daniel went skiing in Montana this weekend. We had a fantastic trip. It was a lot of fun, gorgeous snow, lots of quality family times, some safe fun skiing without incident which is always nice,” Baier began. (RELATED: Bret Baier And Family Recovering After Car Accident, Baier Will Anchor Show Tuesday)

“I drove the family Monday morning to the airport in Bozeman, and it was snowing and the roads were icy approaching an intersection just 2 miles from the airport I hit a big patch of ice and I could not stop our SUV. We slid into the intersection of a busy road and into the path of a big pickup truck which slammed into our driver side door. The airbags deployed, the windows shattered,” he continued.

Don’t take anything for granted – every day is a blessing – and family is everything. It’s always good to remind yourself of that – before something does it for you. #countyourblessings — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) January 21, 2019

Baier added:

We careened into a ditch and flipped sideways and I started to try to push open the passenger door to get us out. Then a man held open the door so we could climb out. Zach Black was driving by, he just stopped to help us, we climbed out, the driver of the pickup truck, David, had called the police and the EMS, and was concerned about our family first and foremost. Montana highway patrol quickly arrived, EMS, paramedics from Belgrade and Bozeman arrived quickly too and we escaped with minor injuries. A concussion, 14 stitches on a chin, and a jostled tooth and a sprained ankle. We are very blessed.

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert mentioned the accident on his show Monday night, but erroneously reported that Baier and his family had been removed from the vehicle with the jaws of life.

Many members of the media expressed support for Baier after the news of the car accident spread via social media early on Tuesday morning.

