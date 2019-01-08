Bret Baier Won’t Be Leaving Fox News Anytime Soon After This Deal

FOX News Channel (FNC) announced Tuesday host Bret Baier signed another multi-year contract.

Baier will stay on the network as anchor and executive editor of “Special Report” and chief political anchor, said Jay Wallace, president and executive editor of FOX News in a statement.

The tenured FNC host’s contract will last beyond 2020, a source close to the matter says, and Baier will be co-anchoring all 2020 election coverage.

“Bret continues to be the gold standard not only across FNC, but the entire news industry and his reporting has played an integral role in the success and growth of the network,” Wallace said.

The renewed contract comes as Baier also celebrates his 10-year anniversary as anchor of “Special Report,” which he took over from Brit Hume in 2009.

“Having just marked my 10 year anniversary of anchoring Special Report and being at FOX News for more than two decades, there is no group of people I would rather be working with to bring complete, fair and balanced news to our viewers,” Baier said in a statement.

“I am very honored to continue in this role and value the trust that FNC has placed in me to do what I love every day,” the news host added.

As anchor of “Special Report” since January 2009, Baier, 48, led the program to the No. 1 news program on cable in its time slot, averaging 2.3 million total viewers in 2018, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Baier’s track of high-profile and widely watched interviews include those with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, former President Barack Obama, former President George W. Bush, former Vice President Dick Cheney and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

In addition to his lengthy accomplishments as an anchor, Baier reported from more than 74 countries, including 12 live reports from Iraq and 13 from Afghanistan. He’s also had more than 50 FNC specials.

Baier is the author of three New York Times bestsellers. (RELATED: Former NYT Editor Says Her Comments On The Paper Were Taken ‘Totally Out Of Context’)

Prior to his positions at FNC, the New Jersey native was the chief White House correspondent, covering Bush between 2006 and 2009, and before that served as national security correspondent between 2001 and 2006.

Follow Hanna on Twitter

Email tips to hanna@dailycallernewsfoundation.org

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.