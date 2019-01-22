Senate Set To Vote On Two Bills That Could Reopen The Government

The U.S. Senate is set to vote on two bills that could reopen the government as both leaders in the Senate agreed to push forward on votes Tuesday afternoon.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer agreed to put President Donald Trump’s bill and the Democratic proposal, which the House already passed, up for vote on the Senate floor Thursday afternoon. Border security continues to be a contentious issue between the two parties.

Both of these bills could potentially reopen the government immediately. However, the bills would need 60 “yes” votes in order to pass, which is unlikely at this point as neither party has the bipartisan support needed.

This comes as the government is on its 32nd day of a partial shutdown, as both parties have failed to come to an agreement on border security, a main issue for Trump and Republicans, which they say must be included in a bill in order for the government to reopen.

A group of Republican and Democratic senators teamed up to put together a letter to send to Trump, asking him to reopen the government Wednesday. (RELATED: Democratic And Republican Senators Teaming Up To Push Trump To End The Shutdown)

McConnell canceled the Senate’s scheduled recess this week to figure out an end to the partial government shutdown.

