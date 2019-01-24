Matthew McConaughey Is Unrecognizable In ‘The Beach Bum’ Trailer

A full trailer for “The Beach Bum” has arrived, and Matthew McConaughey looks extremely weird.

As I’ve noted before, I think we all knew this movie was going to be a bit strange. The plot, according to IMDB, is, “A rebellious stoner named Moondog lives life by his own rules.”

McConaughey is Moondog, and he looks absolutely wild in the preview. You can watch it below. I think you’ll be blown away.

Is McConaughey on a roll these days or is he on a roll? I think the obvious answer is yes! The movie looks like it’s going to be absolutely insane.

He’s got this coming out in March, and he’s got “Serenity” coming out Friday. Again, he’s on absolute fire lately, and I’m here for every single second of it. (RELATED: Matthew McConaughey’s Movie ‘Serenity‘ Comes Out January 25. Here’s What Fans Need To Know)

You’re simply out of your mind if you’re not hyped to watch McConaughey play a stoner who plays by his own set of rules.

It sounds like content gold. Sound off in the comments with your thoughts, and let us know if you plan on seeing it.