Major Rap Star About To Be Released From Prison. Here’s What We Know

Star rapper DMX is due to be released from federal prison Friday.

The “X Gon’ Give It To Ya” rapper, 48, was doing time in Gilmer Federal Correctional Institution in West Virginia for committing tax evasion. He served almost a full year in the facility but is a free man once again. (RELATED: Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Checks Into Prison. Here’s What You Need To Know)

View this post on Instagram Who can name the city ? #freeX A post shared by DMX (@dmx) on Sep 5, 2018 at 10:56am PDT

And DMX is wasting no time getting back into the rap game now that he’s a free man again. He’s reportedly planning to work on and release a new album, as well as potentially start a biographical work about himself.

But it’s not all peachy since his release. He still owes the federal government $2.3 million in restitution. And with an estimated net worth hovering somewhere around $10 million, he may be feeling that pinch.

