CNN Obtains Footage Of The FBI Raiding Former Trump Adviser Roger Stone’s House

Roger Stone was arrested Friday morning on several charges stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s interjection into the U.S.’s political system. CNN obtained exclusive footage as the former Trump campaign adviser was apprehended during an FBI raid on his home in Florida.

Prosecutors charged Stone in a seven-count indictment with obstruction and false statements about his interactions related to the release by WikiLeaks of hacked emails during the 2016 presidential election. The indictment does not accuse Stone of colluding with the Russian government to sway that year’s election toward President Donald Trump.

Video footage shows an FBI agent yelling: “FBI. Open the door.”

Stone has long been on Mueller’s radar. He testified in November 2018 that a New York radio show host was his source for information about WikiLeaks’s plans to release information damaging to former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign. (RELATED: Here’s What To Make Of The Jerome Corsi-Roger Stone Saga)

Stone’s knowledge of WikiLeaks’s plans has been a central focus of Mueller’s Russia investigation. Prosecutors have questioned numerous Stone associates to find out how the longtime political operative appeared to have advance knowledge that WikiLeaks would release information damaging to the Clinton campaign.

