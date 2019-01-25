Happy Birthday Wayne Gretzky! Here’s How Old ‘The Great One’ Is

Saturday, Jan. 26 is Wayne Gretzky’s birthday.

The greatest hockey player of all time turns 58-years-old on Saturday. Gretzky is widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes of all time and is frequently mentioned as a member of the “Mount Rushmore” of professional athletes. (RELATED: Celebrate Paulina Gretzky’s Birthday With These Stunning Shots [Slideshow])

Gretzky played for four teams in his career, winning four Stanley Cup championships and playing in five. He holds the NHL record in almost every statistical category, including goals, assists, points, and hat tricks. Gretzky held the league record in 61 different categories when he retired from the NHL in 1999, including 40 regular season records, 15 playoff records, and six all-star records, many of which are now out of reach.

Gretzky was so good, he didn’t even have to wait the typical five years to be inducted into the hall-of-fame, as “The Great One” had the waiting period waived and was immediately inducted.

Gretzky was the greatest hockey player of all time, and it doesn’t seem like anyone will ever dethrone him. He truly was “The Great One.”

