Rams Cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman Fined For Uncalled Hit During NFC Championship Game

The NFL hit Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman with a massive fine Friday.

Robey-Coleman was the cornerback that absolutely drilled Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis during the NFC championship game. It was without a doubt one of the worst no-calls in the history of the NFL. It was helmet-to-helmet and pass interference. A flag wasn’t thrown on either and the Saints ended up losing in overtime. (RELATED: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Could Intervene On The Outcome Of The Rams Vs. Saints Game)

There wasn’t a flag thrown on this play. The NFL should be embarrassed. pic.twitter.com/qL2dTyonEb — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 20, 2019

According to Adam Schefter, the Rams cornerback fined Robey-Coleman nearly $27,000 for the helmet-to-helmet hit. (RELATED: The Patriots Will Face The Rams In The Super Bowl)

NFL made an unofficial statement on the hit that Rams’ CB Nickell Robey-Coleman delivered on Saints’ WR Tommylee Lewis. NFL fined Robey-Coleman the amount of $26,739 for the helmet-to-helmet that was not flagged during the NFC Championship Game, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2019

There you have it, folks. This is probably all we’re going to get from the NFL. As I’ve said about a billion times at this point, as entertaining as it would be for Goodell to overturn the results of the NFC championship, it’s not going to happen.

There’s simply no chance Goodell is putting the Saints into the Super Bowl and taking the Rams out. It’s not going to happen.

A fine is the NFL pretty much admitting there should have been a penalty, but that obviously won’t bring any joy to fans of the Saints.

What an absolute disaster for the league. They better hope something like this doesn’t happen again anytime soon or the league might end up imploding.

