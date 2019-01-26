HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Northwestern 62-46, Khalil Iverson Throws Down Monster Dunk

Your first name

The Wisconsin Badgers rolled Northwestern 62-46 Saturday afternoon.

My beloved Badgers absolutely dominated the vast majority of the game, and Khalil Iverson threw down a mind-blowing dunk.

The ultra-athletic forward stole the ball, raced down the court and pulled off a sickening reverse.

You can watch the video of the insane play below.

Khalil Iverson lookin like Dominique. The @BadgerMBB high-flyer pulls off the double-pump reverse! pic.twitter.com/6JbdjlwDwA — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 26, 2019

How good have my Badgers been since beating Michigan last weekend? This is now three wins in a row, and we are rolling into March.

Northwestern got smacked around today in a fashion that was honestly humiliating at times for the Wildcats. There were times this year when people honestly thought the Badgers were going to miss the tournament again. (RELATED: Wisconsin Badgers Continue To Roll With Win Over Illinois)

Ladies and gentlemen, Badgers basketball is officially back, and Ethan Happ is out here leading this unit as we ball out.

@EthanHapp22 just messed around and snagged another triple-double for @BadgerMBB Happ stands alone atop college basketball as the only player this season with two triple-doubles. pic.twitter.com/sy0njefiu9 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 26, 2019

I hope the rest of the college basketball universe is taking notes. They should be nervous. They should be terrified of this Wisconsin squad down the stretch.

We’re going to have a lot of fun come tournament time. You best believe that.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter