HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Northwestern 62-46, Khalil Iverson Throws Down Monster Dunk

The Wisconsin Badgers rolled Northwestern 62-46 Saturday afternoon.

 

I want it, I got it. I want it, I got it. I want it, I got it. Three straight Ws. #OnWisconsin

My beloved Badgers absolutely dominated the vast majority of the game, and Khalil Iverson threw down a mind-blowing dunk.

The ultra-athletic forward stole the ball, raced down the court and pulled off a sickening reverse.

You can watch the video of the insane play below.

How good have my Badgers been since beating Michigan last weekend? This is now three wins in a row, and we are rolling into March.

Northwestern got smacked around today in a fashion that was honestly humiliating at times for the Wildcats. There were times this year when people honestly thought the Badgers were going to miss the tournament again. (RELATED: Wisconsin Badgers Continue To Roll With Win Over Illinois)

Ladies and gentlemen, Badgers basketball is officially back, and Ethan Happ is out here leading this unit as we ball out.

I hope the rest of the college basketball universe is taking notes. They should be nervous. They should be terrified of this Wisconsin squad down the stretch.

We’re going to have a lot of fun come tournament time. You best believe that.

