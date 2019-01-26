REVIEW: Matthew McConaughey’s New Movie ‘Serenity’ Is Trash

Matthew McConaughey’s new movie “Serenity” is one of the worst movies that I’ve ever seen.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE MAJOR SPOILERS. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU PLAN ON SEEING THE MOVIE AND DON’T WANT ANYTHING RUINED.

The plot of the movie appeared to be really simple. Fishing boat captain Baker Dill (McConaughey) is living an isolated life on a small island. His ex-wife Karen (Anne Hathaway) approaches him with an offer to kill her new and abusive husband Frank (Jason Clarke) for $10 million. Seems pretty awesome and straight forward. (RELATED: Matthew McConaughey’s New Movie Looks Like A Real Mind-Bender. Watch The Trippy Trailer)

I was vibing with the first 30 to 40 minutes of the film. Hathaway and McConaughey were great on screen together, and you could tell there was a dark past there that I assumed was going to be explored, especially because we were told the two had a son that was now living in the house with his abuse stepfather.

Well, I couldn’t have been more wrong. Do you all want to know what the massive twist that everybody is talking about is?

They’re in a video game! Yes, McConaughey and everybody else is in a video game designed by a 13-year-old boy living in an abusive household.

I wish I was making this up, but I’m not. Virtually the entire film is fake and takes place in a video game universe created by this boy genius so that he can play as his dad, who died during the Iraq War. That’s pretty creepy because this teenager designed a world where he has sex multiple times with a woman on the island and then his own mother!

Trust me, it’s about to get even crazier. The movie ends with the boy using his father’s knife to kill his stepdad as Baker Dill kills Frank in the video game.

I want to be crystal clear here. I’m a massive McConaughey fan. I think he’s one of the best in the business, but “Serenity” was pure trash.

The shame is that it had so much potential if they had just stuck to the actual plot line presented. Who wouldn’t have watched McConaughey toil with the idea of killing his ex-wife’s new abusive husband.

The fact the big twist was that they’re in a video game is so bad and frustrating that I damn near wanted to get my $14 dollars back. What an incredibly stupid concept.

McConaughey should fire absolutely everybody around him that told him to do this movie. There’s no excuse for a film with him, Hathaway and Clarke not to be awesome.

“Serenity” wasn’t awesome. It was trash, and it’s a massive dark mark on the film industry in this country. What an absolute disaster of a movie all the way around.

