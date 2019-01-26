Sarah Sanders Starts The Clock On Anti-Wall Democrats — They Have ’21 Days’

Scott Morefield | Reporter

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders used Twitter to start the clock on Democrats opposed to President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall, giving them “21 days” until the president builds the wall “with or without the Democrats.”

“In 21 days President @realDonaldTrump is moving forward building the wall with or without the Democrats,” Sanders tweeted. “The only outstanding question is whether the Democrats want something or nothing.”

Sanders’ Friday night tweet came not long after Congress, with President Trump’s support, passed a continuing resolution to fund the government for three weeks. The deal, defined by Trump as “in no way a concession,” would fund the government through February 15. (RELATED: Tucker Asks Democratic Commentator For The Difference Between An ‘Immoral And A Moral Physical Barrier’)

Many conservatives, including Rush Limbaugh, Ann Coulter, Lou Dobbs, and others, criticized the president’s decision.

border wall donald trump sarah sanders
