‘I Am The Night’ Premieres Monday On TNT. Here’s What The Fans Need To Know

“I Am the Night” premieres Monday night on TNT, and I couldn’t be more excited.

The plot, according to TNT, is as follows:

Inspired by true events, “I Am the Night” tells the gripping story of Fauna Hodel (India Eisley), a teenage girl who is given away at birth, and grows up outside of Reno, Nevada. Fauna lives more-or-less comfortably with the mysteries of her origin, until one day she makes a discovery that leads her to question everything. As Fauna begins to investigate the secrets of her past, she meets a ruined reporter (Chris Pine), haunted by the case that undid him. Together they follow a sinister trail that swirls ever closer to an infamous Los Angeles gynecologist, Dr. George Hodel (Jefferson Mays), a man involved in some of Hollywood’s darkest debauchery, and possibly, its most infamous unsolved crime.

The Chris Pine-led drama follows the murder of Elizabeth Short, a.k.a, The Black Dahlia. Who wouldn’t be excited to see what we get?

Now, tonight is the night that we’ve waited so long for. My expectations couldn’t be any higher right now. I’ve waited for this night for months, and that’s a lifetime when it comes to my attention span.

It might legitimately destroy my world. Luckily, I don’t think “I Am the Night” will let me down. It looks much too great.

I can’t wait. Make sure to catch it Monday night at 9 p.m. EST on TNT. You know that I’ll be watching, and I’m pumped to see how the show covers one of the darkest crimes in American history.

It should be great!

