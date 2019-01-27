Celebrate Rosamund Pike’s Birthday With Her Best Photos [SLIDESHOW]

January 27 is Rosamund Pike’s birthday.

The British actress turns 40 years old today and has packed in a huge career in the film and entertainment industry.

Born Rosamund Mary Ellen Pike, she grew up acting and helping out in smaller scale productions across Europe. Pike got her start in the 1998 TV movie “A Rather English Marriage,” then went on to star in the 1999 BBC series “Wives and Daughters,” and 2001’s “Love in a Cold Climate.” (RELATED: Rosamund Pike Says She Was Asked To Undress For Her Audition In Bond Audition)

But her career really took off when she got the role of Miranda Frost, the Bond girl in the 2002 film “Die Another Day.”

From there, Pike cemented herself as a successful actress. She went on to play Jane Bennet in “Pride & Prejudice,” Helen Rodin in “Jack Reacher,” and Amy Elliot in “Gone Girl.” In 2014, she was nominated for both an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for her chilling performance in “Gone Girl.”

Not only is Rosamund Pike talented, she’s also gorgeous. Check out some stunning photos of her below.