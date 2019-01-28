Cheney Warns House Democrats Of Ultimate Defeat If They Reject The Wall

Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney says Democrats won’t be in charge of the House of Representatives for long if they continue to block a border wall.

“It’s not done,” she said Monday on “Fox & Friends.”

“And look, if the Democrats are going to use their majority in the House of Representatives to block the funds that are necessary to secure the American people, then they won’t have their majority for very long,” Cheney continued.

Cheney agreed that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remains an undisputed obstacle to the wall, but dismissed the Democratic congresswoman’s willingness to “provide a dollar” for its construction as “just not serious.” Cheney reiterated her belief that “her party needs to conduct an intervention.” (RELATED: Liz Cheney: Pelosi ‘Commandeered’ The House On The DACA Issue She’s Now Voting Against)

Cheney is convinced there are reasonable politicians among the Democratic ranks.

“I think that you’re going to find that there’s increasing pressure on … particularly some of the freshman Democrats who were just elected who represent districts that Republicans previously held, where those constituents want the country secure, they want the border secure,” she said. Many Democrats have suggested they are willing to support a border wall in some form or another.

Cheney said she isn’t worried about ultimately getting a border wall built. She says President Donald Trump will do so under any condition. “If he has to declare a national emergency, that’s what he’ll do,” she told Fox. (RELATED: Mulvaney Says Trump Will Prevail On The Wall ‘One Way Or Another)

But she warns that the Democrats should be worried about their ultimate role in this standoff.

“We’re in a situation where the president said, ‘we have got to get this money to secure the border, we’ve gotta get this money for a wall,’ and Democrats refuse continuously to come to the table to negotiate,” she said. “So now he’s calling their bluff, and we’re all very hopeful that they will do what’s right for the country.”

