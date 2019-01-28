Hannity Sends Message To ‘My Conservative Friends That Are Mad At’ Trump Over Shutdown

Sean Hannity sent a message on his show Monday night to fellow conservatives that were unhappy President Donald Trump announced that he would reopen the government without obtaining any money to build the border wall.

Hours after Trump announced this decision on Friday, Hannity was one of the few to stand by the president. Trump faced criticism from many regular supporters such as Ann Coulter, Lou Dobbs, and Rush Limbaugh. (RELATED: Ann Coulter Goes Ballistic On Trump After Capitulation On Border Wall)

WATCH:

“This is a president who keeps his promises. So I have a couple of questions for my conservative friends that are mad at the president for allowing Congress three weeks to do their job, make a deal on immigration and open the government in the interim,” Hannity began.

“Do you really believe the president has stopped his full-on fight over the border wall that he has promised? Has he not shown he’s a tenacious fighter when it comes to keeping his promises? I’ve said this before, in my opinion, I don’t care where the money comes from. I don’t care how they get it as long as they build the wall to keep us safe,” he continued. “Don’t let what is what I believe a shift in strategy fool you, because I don’t have any doubt at all that the president is going to fight as hard, if not harder, for the money for the wall.”

He added:

He’s talking about safety and security, even life and death of the American people. He talks about stopping drugs and cartels and gangs, human and drug trafficking. What were Chuck and Nancy – what were they fighting for? They wouldn’t even talk to the president, wouldn’t sit down. They abandoned the process. Furloughed workers, DACA kids, dreamers, the very things they have said over and over and over so important to them that the president offered to them just to cater to the radical and extreme hate Trump base of theirs. The only question now on Democrats are they willing to make a deal or not? Are they going to let the left run that party.

Trump’s decision to reopen the government ends the longest shutdown in history.

Follow Mike on Twitter