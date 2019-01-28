Report: Here’s The Royal Security Protocol Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle Must Adhere To And Why

Meghan Markle has reportedly been told by police not to close her doors due to alleged “far-right” threats against her and husband Prince Harry.

“Meghan [Markle] and [Prince] Harry like to meet the public as much as possible and make contact with the crowds that come to see them. And although having a car door closed might seem like a trivial thing, it could be the difference [in life or death],” an insider told The Sun U.K. on Sunday. The reason, cars that the royals use reportedly have self-locking doors. (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

“God forbid if anything did go wrong arriving at a royal engagement, but security need to be able to get them back into cars in seconds if needs be,” the source added. “If they’re closed and locked, it’s impossible.”

The news comes in light of the car accident 97-year-old Prince Philip was involved in last week when the Range Rover he was riding in flipped over in a crash with another vehicle. A report by the outlet shortly after, stated that the seatbelt alarms in the royal car had been disabled to “silence warning beeps.”

A separate story in Hello magazine recently revealed that the supposed reason Kate Middleton and Markle have previously been spotted without wearing seat belts is to avoid wrinkling their outfits and also because “quick entry or exit to a vehicle is easier when people aren’t strapped into seatbelts.”

“What is significant about this event or situation? Is an individual’s look and appearance important?” Simon Morgan, former royal protection officer shared. “Protection is a very unique area of policing and there are a lot gray areas, but you are always judging each situation to weigh up the risks and threats with the outcomes you are trying to achieve.”

The Duchess of Sussex made headlines recently when she reportedly dropped another hint about her due date and revealed that she was “six months” along in her pregnancy. In October, the royal couple announced they were expecting their first child in the spring.