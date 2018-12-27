Meghan Markle Reveals Her Due Date Is ‘Nearly’ Here

Meghan Markle has got royal baby watchers buzzing after revealing that her due date is “nearly” here.

The Duchess of Cambridge dropped the hint during her appearance Christmas Day at Sandringham, where well-wishers greeted the royal newlyweds.

“She said, ‘We are excited. We’re nearly there,'” Karen Anvil, one of the well-wishers, told E! News Wednesday. “I said, ‘Enjoy every moment, being a mother is a wonderful thing.'” (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

“You know what? She was so genuine. She was doing her duty as a royal with the crowds, shaking hands, etc.,” she added. “But when I asked her about the baby, she changed totally. She was glowing and instinctively went for her stomach. It was lovely.”

The comments came after Kensington Palace announced in October the exiting news that the former “Suits” star and Prince Harry were expecting their first child in the spring. But Markle’s comments have got people wondering if now she’s due sooner.

Anvil also told the outlet she didn’t notice any tension between the Duchess and Kate Middleton following numerous reports that the two aren’t getting along.