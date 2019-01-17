Prince Philip Involved In Car Crash. Here’s What We Know

Prince Philip was involved in a car crash Thursday and is listed as “conscious” after the Range Rover he was in flipped over in a wreck near the Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham estate.

The 97-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was reportedly left “shocked and very, very shaken” but uninjured in the wreck near Babingley, Norfolk, according to The Sun. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

Several pictures reportedly from the scene of the crash have surfaced on social media and they are crazy, showing the 4×4 lying on its side. Check it out.

Prince Phillip in car crash near Sandringham Estatehttps://t.co/wt7wHW3uIw pic.twitter.com/qQHTLd32jq — Newstalk ZB (@NewstalkZB) January 17, 2019

Prince Phillip crashed his car near Buckingham Palace. Doing what, trying to escape? pic.twitter.com/kHLegNSIB1 — Adrian Allen (@AdrianAllen) January 17, 2019

Doctors reportedly have given Philip a clear bill of health and the Queen is at his side.

“We were called to the scene at around 3 p.m. to reports of a two-vehicle collision. The road is not blocked. Recovery has been called and we are at the scene waiting for them to arrive,” a spokesperson with the police said.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement about the crash later that read, “The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon. The Duke was not injured. The accident took place close to the Sandringham Estate. Local police attended the scene.”

Two other people in the vehicle were treated for minor injuries.

The Queen and Duke have been staying at the Sandringham Estate since the Christmas, where other members of the royal family, like Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, Kate Middleton and family spent the holidays.