President Trump’s Personal Message To The New England Patriots Before The Super Bowl

President Donald Trump has a message for the New England Patriots before the Super Bowl this Sunday.

Asked by the Daily Caller for his message to the team before the big game, Trump said Monday, “I think they’re going to do great. They’ll do good. They’ll do good.”

The Patriots have long been one of the president’s favorite NFL teams. Before becoming president, Trump regularly spent time on the sidelines of the team and in the box with his friend, team owner Bob Kraft. Tom Brady was photographed in 2016 with a Trump ‘Make America Great Again’ hat in his locker. (RELATED: Covington Catholic Student In MAGA Hat Says He Wasn’t Disrespectful)

Trump was apparently thrilled to see the Patriots reach their third Super Bowl in as many years last week and tweeted, “Congratulations to Bob Kraft, Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the entire New England Patriots team on a great game and season. Will be a fantastic Super Bowl!”

Congratulations to Bob Kraft, Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the entire New England Patriots team on a great game and season. Will be a fantastic Super Bowl! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2019

The Patriots beat the Kansas City Chiefs 37-31 in an overtime thriller.