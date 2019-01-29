Franchise Offers Pizza For A Year And Super Bowl LIV Tickets. The Catch, You’ve Got To Have A Baby

Pizza Hut is offering an incredible deal to the family who delivers the very first baby after kickoff on Feb. 3, when the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams.

It’s all part of a deal for Super Bowl LIII when the best of the best battle in Atlanta this weekend and we can hardly wait for all the fireworks. (RELATED: The Patriots Will Face The Rams In The Super Bowl)

“Pizza Hut looking for the 1st baby born after Super Bowl kickoff. Prize is free pizza for a year for family + Super Bowl LIV tickets. Parents need to post post-kickoff baby photo with birth time with #PizzaHutSpecialDelivery, tagging @PizzaHut,” sports analyst for the action network Darren Rovell tweeted Tuesday.

Pizza Hut looking for the 1st baby born after Super Bowl kickoff. Prize is free pizza for a year for family + Super Bowl LIV tickets. Parents need to post post-kickoff baby photo with birth time with #PizzaHutSpecialDelivery, tagging @PizzaHut. pic.twitter.com/tosL1tk9Oq — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 29, 2019

Oh baby! We’re overdelivering for parents LITERALLY delivering during #SuperBowlLIII. First baby born during #SBLIII could win free pizza for a year AND Super Bowl LIV tickets! See how: https://t.co/79gMSkLktT. See rules: https://t.co/weAEJZzONb pic.twitter.com/dHUkg55Jof — Pizza Hut Hut (@pizzahut) January 29, 2019

Calling it a chance to welcome the “next generation of NFL fans” the franchise said it’s a chance to “fuel them [a family] through 365 sleepless nights.” (RELATED: Rams Coach Wade Phillips Wears Cowboy Hat To The Super Bowl)

“To enter, parents with a baby born during the game simply need to post a photo on Twitter of their newest arrival (including exact time of birth) tagging @PizzaHut in the post and using the hashtags #PizzaHutSpecialDelivery and #promotion to be included for consideration. No purchase necessary. For additional information and full Terms & Conditions, visit here,” per the Pizza Hut blog.

“If there’s one thing we’re more passionate about than pizza and football, it’s the family we get to enjoy it with,” explained Marianne Radley, chief brand officer for Pizza Hut. “Family celebrations and Pizza Hut have gone hand in hand for more than 60 years, so in our first year as the Official Pizza Sponsor at Super Bowl LIII, we wanted to show up for our fans who are in the unique position of expanding their family during the biggest NFL game of the year. And as a mother of four, I would’ve jumped at the idea of free, post-delivery pizza at the hospital!”

As if the contest weren’t enough, the company is offering to deliver free pizza to local hospitals in the Boston and Los Angeles areas for soon-to-be parents getting ready for their own special delivery.

As previously reported, this year’s Super Bowl ads costs $5.24 million for 30 seconds of air time on CBS during the big game. Clearly, Pizza Hut is getting a head start with this promotion.