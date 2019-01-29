Jason Chaffetz Explains Why He Thinks Shutdown Negotiations Will End In A Border Wall

Former GOP Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah said the government shutdown negotiations will ultimately end in the construction of a border wall, on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday.

Chaffetz said America’s immigration system is under strain and has finally reached crisis levels and should be treated as such.

“You’re talking about millions of people flowing. You have this oppression in Venezuela. And then you also have this caravan that’s coming north to our borders,” he said. “When you, two months in a row detain more than 60,000 people, football stadiums full of people coming across your border there is a crisis. There is a crisis.”

WATCH:

Chaffetz then predicted how the shutdown negotiations might play out and said it will likely end with a border wall “one way or another.” (RELATED: Border Patrol Wives Go After Pelosi Over Wall — Come To The Border)

“That conference committee will get together. You know, [Chuck] Schumer said he doesn’t want the president to weigh in on this. Well, how about saying the same thing to the presidential candidates because he’s a lot of people in his body that think they’re going to be the next President of the United States,” he said. “I actually do think that they can come to some sort of resolution because, again, I think the president’s on the right thing. I think Nancy Pelosi is just out there all by herself.”

“But there will be some wall?” co-host Steve Doocy asked. “I do. I really do. One way or another it’s going to be [built],” Chaffetz replied.

You can Follow Nick on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.