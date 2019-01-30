Would You Go To Jail In Return For Your Favorite Sports Team Winning A Championship?

Would you go to jail if it meant your favorite sports team won a title?

That’s the debate that has recently consumed me, and it seems like answers are all over the place. I’ve heard answers that range to as much as five months to as low as four days. There is legit no consistency.

The only thing everybody seems to agree on is that we wouldn’t do it if it stuck on our record forever. That seems to be the line in the sand nobody wants to cross. (RELATED: Hype Continues To Grow That Quarterback Graham Mertz Could Start For Wisconsin)

As for me, I’ll be real clear with all of you. I would do a month in county jail for the Badgers to win a football national title. I wouldn’t even hesitate. I’d beg the cops to slap the cuffs on me if it meant Wisconsin would win the college football playoff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jan 3, 2019 at 8:36am PST

Let’s take a look at it this way. Will the enjoyment of winning a title be more than the disappointment of time behind bars? For me, I think it’s obvious.

A national title will make me much happier than a month in county jail will make me sad. Would I enjoy being in police custody? No, but I damn sure will be enjoying that championship parade.

Personally, I would question the fortitude of somebody not willing to do a short stint in return for a championship.

We’re talking about championships! I’m not talking about just one game. I’m talking about winning the whole thing.

Shame on all of you who would let the handcuffs get slapped on in order to win. That’s what separates losers and champions.

Hell, I might be be willing to even do a month in Alcatraz if it came to such a thing. Now, hopefully the Badgers just win one in 2019 without me going to jail, but all options are on the table. I can guarantee you that much.

