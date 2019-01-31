Dallas Cowboys Make Kellen Moore Their Offensive Coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys have made Kellen Moore their offensive coordinator.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport announced the news on Twitter on Thursday afternoon. The move comes after many speculated the Cowboys were taking a hard look at promoting the former Boise State gunslinger from QB coach to coordinator. (RELATED: The Patriots Will Face The Rams In The Super Bowl)

The #Cowboys named Kellen Moore as their new offensive coordinator and named Jon Kitna as their quarterbacks coach. Moore replaces Scott Linehan and is expected to call the plays. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2019

This is a bold decision, and it’s just the latest example of young coaches getting massive jobs. You can all thank Sean McVay for this. McVay’s success with the Rams has made a lot of people believe that experience isn’t necessary to dominate in the NFL.

Given the fact he’s only been a coach since 2018, I think it’s fair to say he doesn’t exactly have a ton of experience.

Now, he will be responsible for taking over the entire offense with Dak Prescott.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on Dec 29, 2018 at 3:14pm PST

It should be a ton of fun to watch whatever Moore can scheme up with such a young and talented offense. The Cowboys will be rolling if Prescott and Amari Cooper can get things rolling.

If that happens, then more and more young coaches will get hired. You can bank on that.

The 2019 NFL season is already off to a fascinating start and we’re months away from week one of the year. Let’s get fired up!

