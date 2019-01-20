Dallas Cowboys Might Make Kellen Moore Their New Offensive Coordinator

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Kellen Moore might end up being the team’s new offensive coordinator.

Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport both reported Sunday morning that the Cowboys were taking a hard look at promoting Moore, who currently serves as the QB coach for the team.

One possibility for the #Cowboys — and something that allows the Jon Kitna interest to make sense — is to promote fast-rising, impressive QB coach Kellen Moore to offensive coordinator. At the least, that is in the discussions of how to proceed. https://t.co/UdNoaZcitq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2019

Former NFL QB Jon Kitna, now offensive coordinator for the San Diego Fleet in the Alliance of American Football, is expected to become the Cowboys’ QB coach, per a league source. Dallas’ current QB coach, Kellen Moore, is a leading candidate to become Cowboys’ OC, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 20, 2019

It’s pretty wild that Moore was on the roster for the Cowboys only a couple years ago, and now might be running the offense. He’s only 30 years old!

You would have to have a ton of confidence in a guy that young to give him so much responsibility at such a young age. (RELATED: Dallas Cowboys Will Reportedly Give Head Coach Jason Garrett A ‘Long-Term Extension’)

After all, he’s only a few years removed from being a star at Boise State.

I have no idea what the Cowboys will ultimately end up doing, but it’s clear that they’re embracing some changes.

It also really does seem like this trend of hiring and promoting super young coaches won’t be coming to an end anytime soon.

All these guys can give Sean McVay a nice tip because I doubt any of it would be happening if he hadn’t had so much success with the Rams.

Welcome to the wild world of the NFL.