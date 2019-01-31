Democrats Have Abortion And Socialism Fetishes

On today’s show, we talk about how the party campaigning to end the death penalty is advocating for infanticide and is full of incredibly wealthy politicians who decry capitalism. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam came out in favor of abortion so late in the pregnancy that it can happen after birth, and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks people can “transition” into privilege. You have to hear it all to believe it.

After a story about how my daughter smeared ranch dressing in her hair, we get into how the Democratic Party is now advocating for infanticide — the killing of babies after they’ve been born. Gov. Northam said unwanted babies or those with birth defects (because the proposed legislation does not lay out any criteria) would be made comfortable after birth while the mother and doctors decided whether or not to let the child live. It sounds crazy because it is, and it’s sick. You have to hear it to believe it.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spewed a word salad on a podcast recently about how poor white people have it so good because of the color of their skin, they just don’t know it. She calls privilege something you can “transition” into, a concept that used to be called hard work. We also play a short speech from Huey Long from 1934 to show how everything Democrats are saying today about income inequality are things they’ve been saying for decades. It’s insane and we have the audio.

Former Democrat and possible 2020 independent presidential candidate Howard Schultz went on MSNBC’s Morning Joe and was barraged with questions you’d expect from liberal Democrats afraid of his candidacy. Schultz made the case against socialism, reminding the audience that he is a self-made billionaire and the embodiment of the American Dream, which socialism kills. He also took a nice swipe back at Sen. Elizabeth Warren and her proposed “wealth tax.” Good stuff you have to hear for yourself.

A guy nicknamed “Butt Juice” is going to spend the rest of his life in prison (seriously), and Ariana Grande accidentally had the words “BBQ Grill” tattooed on her hand.

