Warren Accuses Schultz Of Trying To ‘Buy The Presidency’

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is turning up the heat on former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz as the latter mulls an Independent run for president in 2020.

Warren ripped Schultz on Tuesday morning for trying to “buy the presidency,” after Schultz slammed her “wealth tax” proposal as “ridiculous.” (Elizabeth Warren Rolls Out A Tax Plan On The Super Wealthy)

What’s “ridiculous” is billionaires who think they can buy the presidency to keep the system rigged for themselves while opportunity slips away for everyone else. The top 0.1%, who’d pay my #UltraMillionaireTax, own about the same wealth as 90% of America. It’s time for change. https://t.co/D04G5fNvpa — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 29, 2019

Warren responded by tweeting, “What’s ‘ridiculous’ is billionaires who think they can buy the presidency/ The top 0.1 percent who’d pay my [wealth tax] own about the same wealth as 90 percent of America. It’s time for change.”

Schulz is considering a White House run as an Independent despite being a lifelong Democrat, saying his former party has moved too far Left.

Schultz’s potential run has left many liberals worried that his candidacy will split the anti-trump vote and help re-elect President Donald Trump in 2020. Some have already voiced their disapproval of the potential candidate on Twitter:

The best thing that Howard Schultz can do for the country is invest in education, voting rights, civil rights, and climate advocacy. There is zero appetite for this, and there is an urgent need for the Democratic candidate to win in 2020. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) January 26, 2019

Done with @HowardSchultz and done with Starbucks Coffee. https://t.co/lEXKEVKDTy — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) January 29, 2019

.@ananavarro: If former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz runs for President he would be helping President Trump… and maybe Vladmir Putin https://t.co/d6ZaANFa5M pic.twitter.com/Jfv86GH6H7 — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) January 29, 2019

Howard Schultz running could help Trump, sure, but it also seems likely that based on his disastrously vacuous rollout, his lack of original ideas, and his attempt to pander to a constituency that doesn’t really exist beyond elites that he may just…not matter that much. — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) January 29, 2019

Howard Schultz’s launch could not have been more disappointing. For years, we heard about how progressive he was & now he says he’s running because he’s worried about the left raising taxes on the rich (i.e. him). He’s willing to risk Trump winning to protect his money. Gross. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) January 29, 2019

It’s not only Democrats, however, who have ripped a potential Schultz run. President Trump tweeted that the Starbucks mogul doesn’t have the “guts” to run for the nation’s highest office:

Howard Schultz doesn’t have the “guts” to run for President! Watched him on @60Minutes last night and I agree with him that he is not the “smartest person.” Besides, America already has that! I only hope that Starbucks is still paying me their rent in Trump Tower! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2019



For her part, Warren has already announced that she is launching a presidential exploratory committee and is widely considered a front-runner for the Democratic nomination in 2020.

