Take A Walk Down Memory Lane With Some Of Justin Timberlake’s Best Songs

Today, Jan. 31, is Justin Timberlake’s birthday.

The pop superstar and actor turns 38 years old today and has packed in a massive career in the entertainment industry. (RELATED: This Footage Of Justin Timberlake Doing A Happy Gilmore Golf Swing Is Comedy Gold)

Perhaps one of the most impressive things about Justin Timberlake is that he’s not just a successful singer. He’s also a talented actor, comedian and golfer. And if you don’t believe me about the golf thing, go ahead and watch this video.

But we think Justin Timberlake made the right decision. He’s won 10 Grammys, nine Billboard Music Awards, and 11 MTV Video Music Awards. In total, he’s won 173 awards and been nominated for 510. Take a look back at some of his most legendary, catchy and popular songs and music videos:

Cry Me A River

Sexyback

Love Stoned

What Goes Around / Comes Around

Summer Love

Mirrors

Rock Your Body

Suit & Tie

