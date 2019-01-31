Fox News Films Migrants Moving Closer To US Border

“Fox & Friends” shared footage of migrants moving closer to the U.S. southern border Thursday, reporting the latest caravan numbers nearly 3,000.

Fox News reporter Griff Jenkins was embedded on the scene in Mexico City and said the group of migrants plans to use buses provided by Mexico City’s government to reach the U.S. (RELATED: CNN Segment Tries To Paint Border Crisis As Hollywood Fiction)

“Over this wall here is where the 2,825 was the latest count of migrants, but they came out just moments ago. You can look at some of this video, and [they] went up these steps. The police are not letting us go up those steps,” Jenkins said.

“I tried to go with the migrants, and a police officer in Mexico grabbed me and escorted me out because the organizers don’t want us to go up,” he continued. “But if you see these thousands of migrants going on the subway, guys, what they’re going to do is they’re going to take a subway ride to another station where buses provided by Mexico City’s government for free. [They] will now drive them two and a half hours north to the town of Kitaro, where they will continue traditional journey towards the U.S. border to towns like Tijuana.”

Jenkins said this signaled a flip-flop from Mexico’s presidential administration, which promised to be more welcoming to immigrants and refugees who were seeking asylum.

“It’s quite a significant reversal on the new Mexican president’s administration that wanted to be very open arms and welcoming to immigrants. Offering this fast track temporary asylum for one year … well they’ve stopped that. They are not offering that anymore,” he said. “They’ve capped it at 12,600. Those people will be able to get their card and their approval, but no more. And that’s going to create a problem down on the Guatemala-Mexico southern border as there are thousands already on the way in additional caravans. And we know on February 16, yet another caravan will begin in San Pedro to Honduras where this caravan that we have been covering for the last several weeks began.”

