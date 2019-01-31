Missouri’s Football Team Gets Hit With 2019 Postseason Ban

Missouri’s football program and other athletic teams received a postseason ban for 2019 after a tutor allegedly did the work of athletes.

The NCAA wrote the following when explaining its decision to hammer the program Thursday:

A former University of Missouri, Columbia, tutor violated NCAA ethical conduct, academic misconduct and academic extra benefits rules when she completed academic work for 12 student-athletes, according to a Division I Committee on Infractions panel. Although the tutor said she felt pressure to ensure student-athletes passed courses, according to the committee’s report, the investigation did not support that her colleagues directed her to complete the student-athletes’ work. In its decision, the committee stated, “Simply put, 12 student-athletes did not complete their own work.” It continued that the tutor engaged in the activity despite receiving extensive and comprehensive education on appropriate tutoring practices.

Below are a few of the punishments that were handed down:

A 2019-20 postseason ban for the football program.

A 5-percent reduction in the number of scholarships for each of the football, baseball and softball programs during the 2019-20 academic year.

Three years of probation.

The Missouri Tigers got caught cheating and can now officially call themselves members of the SEC! Welcome to the club, gentlemen!

Here’s a little fun fact for everybody out there who might not be plugged into reality. Pretty much every major college program in existence bends the rules or cheats in one form or another. That’s just the way major college sports work.

You can all save your breath and time before trying to convince me your program is the one clean program in existence. I’m not buying it, and neither should any of you.

There’s a lot of money on the line, there’s pressure for certain players to stay eligible and that can result in some shady stuff going down. Missouri just got caught. It doesn’t mean everybody else is clean.

Better luck in 2020 because the Tigers are officially playing for nothing at this point in 2019! Learn to cheat more efficiently and secretly. It’s not that difficult.

