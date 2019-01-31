REVIEW: Netflix’s Ted Bundy Documentary Is Incredible

Netflix hit a home run with their Ted Bundy documentary “Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes.”

I finished up the series Wednesday night, and was blown away. The show absolutely hooked me as it chronicled how Bundy managed to kill dozens of women and was eventually executed in Florida. Now, I’m only 26 years old. Bundy died in the electric chair years before I was even born.

So, maybe those alive during the ordeal wouldn’t find it as interesting, but I just couldn’t stop watching the mini-series.

I’m not going to sit here and pretend that I know the inner working of how the justice system gets to the bottom of something, but it was mind-boggling to me how they let Bundy escape twice. Two different times!

He once took off from a prison library. How is that even possible? How was Bundy not on around-the-clock lockdown? (RELATED: Watch The Trailer For The Ted Bundy Film ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile’)

The most fascinating part to me was Bundy’s time on death row, and the FBI’s deep dive into his brain. The man was clearly a lunatic, but the FBI needed his help building profiles.

There’s a scene where the infamous killer asks an FBI agent if he would kill him. The FBI agent says he would indeed flip the switch. For whatever reason, that level of honesty pushed Bundy to open up to him. See, it’s just bizarre all the way around.

Again, I don’t know enough about the process to understand how all the cases went down, but I do know that you’ll struggle to turn it off once you fire it up.

I can promise you that much. If you’re interested in crime series, then you have to watch “Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes.”

