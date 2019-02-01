Man With Down Syndrome Who Spoke About Sanctity Of Life Says He Wants To Make Abortion ‘Unthinkable’

Former special Olympian Frank Stephens spoke out about abortion on “Fox & Friends” Friday, after his video on the sanctity of life went viral on actor Ashton Kutcher’s Facebook page.

“I’d like to thank my friend Ashton Kutcher for bringing back my testimony,” he said. “It’s like the walking dead because it just won’t stay down.”

Stephens said he doesn’t want to make abortion illegal, but instead wants to make it “unthinkable.” (RELATED: Man With Down Syndrome Gives Speech About The Value Of Life — Goes Viral)

“About abortion, I don’t want to make it illegal,” he said. “I want to make it unthinkable. Politicians change laws. I want to change people’s hearts. I want to change people’s hearts by changing people’s minds and hearts together.”

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked Stephens why his life is worth living and he said he’s gotten to travel all across the world and enjoys the strong love of his family and friends.

“My life is worth living because it is fantastic,” he replied. “I’ve gotten to travel all over the world. I get to workshop a play in New York. I’m going to be in two documentaries which will be on next month. And I have a lovely girlfriend, friends and a wonderful family.”

