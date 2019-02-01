Michael Vick Releases Cringeworthy Super Bowl Hype Video

Former NFL star Michael Vick recently released an absolutely cringeworthy hype video for the Super Bowl.

Fox Sports released the video late Thursday afternoon for the matchup between the Rams and the Patriots, and it’s about as bad as it gets.

I literally was uncomfortable listening to the former Atlanta Falcons quarterback try to hype people up. You can watch this abomination of a video below. (RELATED: Patriots Owner Robert Craft Expects Tom Brady To Be The Team’s QB For ‘Quite Awhile’)

“Dear Atlanta…”@MichaelVick has a message for the ATL as they prepare to host the GOAT and Super Bowl LIII in their own backyard. (@WaffleHouse) pic.twitter.com/atEs90rdag — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 31, 2019

What the hell was that garbage? I’m honestly not even interested in watching the game anymore. What a disgusting excuse for a hype video. (RELATED: The Patriots Will Face The Rams In The Super Bowl)

It literally killed all the momentum and hype I had for the Super Bowl. Shame on everybody involved with this joke of a video.

Congratulations to Fox Sports. They might have successfully murdered the Super Bowl with this joke of a post.

I don’t say that lightly. At this point, I’m asking if we should even bother playing the game. I’m that upset right now. Absolutely embarrassing.

